How To Keep Your Website Running Smoothly During The Holidays

As we all know Christmas is a time to relax and spend some quality time with family. Worrying about your website over the break is not something you want to deal with at a time of year that should be about rest and preparing for the new year. Knowing your website is secure and stable over the Christmas period is so important, so you can put your feet up without having to worry about your site’s performance. In today’s post, we’re going to outline a few key features that are necessary to keep your website performing at its best over the holiday season.

Regular Updates

Not updating your site can be catastrophic especially over the Christmas break when your site is likely to be unmanned. Without updating your site you are increasing your exposure to potential security breaches and outdated plugins could negatively impact the performance of your site. Regular updates will keep your site performing like the day it was launched and ensure your site is safe and secure.

24/7 Security

As a website owner, it is your responsibility to protect visitors when they enter your site and ensure they are secure in the knowledge your site is a safe place. A site with poor security (unexpected pop-ups etc) will cause the visitor to lose trust and look elsewhere. Furthermore, if a visitor gives you the permission to access their details, then it is your duty to protect their data, otherwise you would breach GDPR, which could lead to loyal customers losing trust with your brand. Not the Christmas present you would want to get this year!

Daily Backups

You’ve likely spent hours in the build up to Christmas working hard on the content for your website to set you apart from your competitors. Now you have to back that content up to ensure it stays safe in case the worst happens.

It’s not only content you want to protect; you also need to know any data stored on your site is backed up and protected. Backing up your data and content regularly means you can return to work after Christmas knowing your valuable content is safely stored.

Nobody wants to return after the Christmas break to have to pick up the pieces of a site hack or data loss. Following the steps above ensures you can return to work in the new year knowing your site is performing just as well as when you left the office.

